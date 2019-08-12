Quantcast

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th :

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail and services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN): This technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

PC Connection has a PEG ratio of 1.69, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group  (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

