Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th :

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): This lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retail and services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN): This technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

PC Connection has a PEG ratio of 1.69, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alaska Air Group (ALK): This provider of air transportation services to more than 100 cities across North America, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

