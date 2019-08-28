Top PNE shareholder calls Morgan Stanley offer completely inadequate

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A top shareholder in German wind energy project developer PNE has called a non-binding bid from an infrastructure fund run by Morgan Stanley "completely inadequate", a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

PNE late on Monday said it was in talks with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners that could result in a possible takeover at a price of 3.50-3.80 euros per share, which would value the group at up to 295 million euros ($329 million).

That would be a premium of as much as 25% on Monday's closing price. Shares in PNE, which are up 44% year-to-date, closed up 2.6% at 3.50 euros on Wednesday.

"On the basis of your own concrete projections for the current business year as well as the positive development of your long-term value drivers that was conveyed in your investor communication the offer is absolutely inadequate," ENKRAFT Capital said in a letter to PNE's CEO seen by Reuters.

ENKRAFT and PNE could not be immediately reached for comment.

PNE's first-half earnings before interest and tax more than tripled to 12.9 million euros. It expects full-year EBIT of 15-20 million euros.

PNE's investors also include activist fund Active Ownership Capital, which had been a shareholder in German drugmaker Stada before it was taken over by Bain Capital and Cinven.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

