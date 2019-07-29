Quantcast

Top Metro investors to join forces after rejecting takeover offer

By Reuters

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Two major shareholders in Metro said on Monday they planned to join forces by pooling their interests and voting rights as they seek to help fend off a takeover bid for the German retailer.

The investors Meridian Foundation and Beisheim Group, which hold a combined 20.56% of Metro's ordinary shares, both rejected a 5.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion) takeover offer for Metro by EP Global Commerce as "inappropriate".

Metro - which has previously said the EP Global commerce offer substantially undervalues it - said it took note of the announcement from Meridian and Beisheim.

EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, made the takeover offer for Metro, in June.





