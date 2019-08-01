Quantcast

Top "Fortnite" streamer Ninja leaves Amazon's Twitch to join Microsoft's Mixer

By Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Top video game streamer Ninja said on Thursday he was leaving Amazon.com Inc's Twitch game streaming platform to join Microsoft Corp's live streaming service Mixer.

Tyler Blevins, known to millions as Ninja, rose to stardom playing battle-royale phenomenon "Fortnite".

"I know this may come as a shock to many of you, but as of today I will be streaming exclusively on Mixer", Ninja said in a mock press conference video on Twitter.

Ninja kicks off his first Mixer stream during the Lollapalooza music festival from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, Microsoft said in a statement.

Esports has become a huge market for gaming companies like Activision Blizzard as they attract millions who tune in to watch their favorite gamers stream the latest titles.

The recently concluded Fortnite World Cup saw 16-year-old American Kyle Giersdorf win $3 million in prize money.





