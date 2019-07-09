Quantcast

Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Goodin's $122.2K Bet on MDU

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money - maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $122.2K by David L. Goodin, CEO at MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU).

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/30/2019David L. GoodinPres. and CEO-MDU Resources5,000$24.45$122,234.12

Goodin's average cost works out to $24.45/share. Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc were changing hands at $25.88 at last check, trading down about 0.5% on Tuesday. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

MDU Resources Group Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.73 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.88.

Click here to find out which other top insider buys by the ''top brass'' you need to know about »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Energy
Referenced Symbols: MDU


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar