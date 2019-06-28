Quantcast

Top Buys by Directors: Lowe's $151.2K Bet on APA

By BNK Invest,

The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money - maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $151.2K by John E. Lowe, Director at Apache Corp (Symbol: APA).

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $30.25 $151,250.00

Lowe's average cost works out to $30.25/share. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and achieve a cost basis lower than Lowe, with shares changing hands as low as $28.61 per share. Shares of Apache Corp were changing hands at $28.81 at last check, trading up about 0.6% on Friday. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Apache Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.56 per share, with $50.0328 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.81.

