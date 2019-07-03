Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project

Quantcast

By Reuters

July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's top three banks said on Thursday they have agreed to partner with IBM and shopping mall owner Scentre Group to test blockchain technology to digitise bank guarantees.

The companies are exploring how to move away from paper-based bank guarantees to cut processing time and the risk of fraud, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a statement.

A new blockchain platform is being tested on a group of retail property leasing customers in an eight-week pilot programme.

Blockchain is an automated, computerised system to share, verify and permanently record data.

The technology behind cryptocurrencies, has been gaining traction among mainstream businesses. Facebook Inc plans to launch a new global cryptocurrency called Libra and Australian markets operator ASX Ltd is undertaking user development and testing.





