TomTom's Q2 revenue up 12%, beats analysts' expectations

Reuters
July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital maps firm TomTom reported a 12% rise in second quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
Second-quarter revenue reached 210.8 million euros, above a 177 million euro ($199 million) consensus forecast from analysts polled by the company.
