Quantcast

TomTom's Q2 revenue up 12%, beats analysts' expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital maps firm TomTom reported a 12% rise in second quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.

Second-quarter revenue reached 210.8 million euros, above a 177 million euro ($199 million) consensus forecast from analysts polled by the company.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital maps firm TomTom reported a 12% rise in second quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.

Second-quarter revenue reached 210.8 million euros, above a 177 million euro ($199 million) consensus forecast from analysts polled by the company.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar