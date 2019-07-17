TomTom's Q2 revenue beats expectations on location technology

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital maps firm TomTom reported a forecast-beating 12% rise in second quarter revenue on Wednesday, citing the strength of its location technology business.

Second-quarter revenue reached 210.8 million euros, above a 177 million euro ($199 million) consensus forecast from analysts polled by the company.

"The positive revenue trend continued into the second quarter, with location technology growing 25%," Chief Executive Officer Harold Goddijn said in a statement.

TomTom maintained its 2019 adjusted earnings per share outlook of 0.15 euros, but downgraded its full year free cash flow guidance to 9% of revenue from 10% because of "a higher unbilled revenue position which impacts the timing of cash inflow."

TomTom, which is shifting its core business from selling devices to software as a service (SaaS), sold its telematics division to Japan'sBridgestone in January in order to focus on its digital map-linked businesses.

The Amsterdam-based company said it booked a net gain of 807 million euros from the sale, which boosted its net income to 742 million euros.