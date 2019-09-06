TomTom: Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform

Reuters
AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - TomTom , the Dutch mapping and navigation company, said on Friday Microsoft is integrating TomTom's navigation technology into its Connected Vehicle Platform.
In February the two companies announced a wider collaboration making TomTom the preferred supplier for maps data across Microsoft properties including its Azure cloud computing service. No financial terms of Friday's deal were disclosed.
