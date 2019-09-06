Tompkins Financial (TMP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.29, changing hands as low as $77.84 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $69.0243 per share, with $87.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.07.
