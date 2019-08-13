Tompkins Financial (TMP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.03, changing hands as high as $79.36 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $69.0243 per share, with $88.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.03.
