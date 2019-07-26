Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

Tompkins Financial Corporation ( TMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.37, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMP was $79.37, representing a -11.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.64 and a 14.99% increase over the 52 week low of $69.02.

TMP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.