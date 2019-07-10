Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Toll Brothers, Inc. ( TOL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TOL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.25, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $36.25, representing a -8.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.80 and a 26.39% increase over the 52 week low of $28.68.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.21%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( ITB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 9.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 4.19%.