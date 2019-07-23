TOL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.25, changing hands as low as $34.93 per share. Toll Brothers Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TOL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.68 per share, with $39.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.03.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »