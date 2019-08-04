Quantcast

Tokyo stocks sink to 2-month low on trade war worries, stronger yen

By Reuters

* Prolonged US-China trade war seen as drag on global growth

* Yen fetches 105.80 yen vs dollar, saps exporters

* Dismal Q1 earnings send Kobe Steel, System sharply lower

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dropped on Monday,as investors grew nervous about a prolonged U.S.-China tradewar, with a stronger yen also dragging down exporters likePanasonic and Daikin.

The Nikkei share average .N225 shed 2.4% by the middaybreak, extending Friday's 2.1% slide, to 20,590.87, its lowestlevel since June 4.

The grim mood followed declines on Wall Street on Fridaywith the blue chip Dow and the S&P 500 hitting their lowestlevels since late June. .N

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday toslap a 10% tariff $300 billion on Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China vowed tofight back on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2ENurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Z03F

The rapidly strengthened yen during Asian trading alsosoured sentiment and dragged down exporters, with Nissan7201.T dropping 4.8%, Panasonic6752.T down 3.5% and DaikinIndustries 6367.T slipping 3.9%.

On the currency market, the yen gained as much as 0.8% to105.80 yen to the dollar, after the Chinese yuan tumbled past 7per dollar to a record low in offshore trading CNH=D3 . FOX All else being equal, a stronger yen hurts on Japaneseexporters' profits.

With Japan's earnings season already in full swing,reactions to earnings continued to dominate trading on Monday.

Kobe Steel5406.T nosedived 12.8% to its seven-year low,after the country's third-largest steelmaker cut its recurringprofit forecast for the financial year ending March by 67% asthe U.S.-China trade war battered steel demand for automobilesand aluminium and copper demand for chips. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2WY

Sysmex6869.T tumbled 12.7% as the medical devices makerreported weaker-than-expected profits for the April-Junequarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB01O32U3

Yahoo Japan4689.T slid 12.2% after the internet company'soperating profit fell 24%, below analyst estimates, disappointedinvestors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1LVJWVR

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 2.4% to 1,496.61, its lowesetlevel in two months, by the midday break. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))





