Tokyo stocks rebound on Trump's comments on Japan auto tariffs; Subaru, tyremakers shine

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese shares made a modestrebound on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp selloff,as investors registered relief after President Donald Trump saidthe United States had no plan to imminently impose new tariffson autos imported from Japan.

The Nikkei share average .N225 advanced 1.0% to 20,456.08,with Subaru and tyremakers leading the gains. On Monday, thebenchmark lost 2.2% to hit the lowest closing level sinceJanuary 11.

This boosted prices of Tokyo-listed carmakers, tyremakersand car parts makers.

Subaru Co7270.T , which has the biggest revenue exposureto the United States among Japanese carmakers, jumped 4.9%, andthe transport equipment sector .ITEQP.T gained 1.2%.

Bridgestone5108.T gained 1.3%, while Yokohama Rubber5101.T and Sumitomo Rubber 5110.T climbed 3.0% and 2.3%,respectively, with the rubber products sector .IRUBR.T added1.5% to become the best performing sector among the Topix's 33sub-indexes.

Auto part makers Aisin Seiki7259.T and KoitoManufacturing 7276.T rose 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.8% to 1,489.69, with 31 ofTokyo's 33 subindexes gaining.

Other notable movers included Akebono Brake 7238.T , whichsoared 10.7% after the troubled automotive supplier announcedthe resignation of its chief executive and appointed a new CEO.

On Wall Street, all three major stock indexes bounced backon Monday after President Trump predicted a trade deal withChina, but fell short of reclaiming all of its losses on Friday. .N/C

"The market has priced in much of the bad news about theU.S.-China trade war already. I think there is more upside riskthan downside here," said Keita Kubota, deputy head of Japanequities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))