Tokyo stocks rebound on Trump's comments on Japan auto tariffs; Subaru, tyremakers shine

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese shares staged a modestrebound on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous sessionas investors were relieved by U.S. President Donald Trump'scomments that the United States would not imminently impose newtariffs on autos imported from Japan.

The Nikkei share average .N225 advanced 1.2% to 20,501.98in midmorning trade, with Subaru and tyremakers leading thegains. On Monday, benchmark Nikkei lost 2.2% previous to hit thelowest closing level since January 11. .T

Asked if he was still considering the U.S. tariffs onJapanese cars, President Trump told a news conference late onMonday that his administration is not looking at that althoughit's something he could do at a later date if he wanted to. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0OH

Subaru 7270.T , which has the biggest revenue exposure tothe United States among Japanese carmakers, jumped 6.2%, and the transport equipment sector .ITEQP.T was the best performingsector among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 sub-indexes, gaining1.5%.

Sumitomo Rubber 5110.T climbed 2.8%, Yokohama Rubber5101.T rose 2.5%, and the rubber products sector .IRUBR.T was the third best performing sub-index, gaining 1.4%.

Auto part makers Denso6902.T and Aisin Seiki7259.T gained 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.0% to 1,492.44, withTokyo's 33 subindexes gaining.

On Wall Street, all three major stock indexes bounced backon Monday after President Trump predicted a trade deal withChina, but fell short of reclaiming all of its losses on Friday. .N/C (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))