Quantcast

Tokyo shares rise as investors await earnings; chip sector rallies

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged higher onTuesday morning, with the semiconductor sector leading thegains, tracking Wall Street moves, though trading remained thinahead of the domestic earnings season for the April-Junequarter.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.0% to21,622.78 in late morning trade, its highest level in a week.

Overnight, U.S. S&P 500 .SPX climbed 0.3%, a shade below its July 15 record high close, while the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage .DJI rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added0.7%. .N/C

Taking their cues from Wall Street peers, Japan's chipsector drove gains with Tokyo Electron6857.T climbing 2.4%,while Advantest6857.T and Disco 6146.T gained 1.7% and2.0%, respectively.

Apple-related electronic parts makers were also in demandafter the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple IncAAPL.O was in advanced talks to buy chipmaker Intel Corp'sINTC.O smartphone-modem chip business, citing sources. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N43J

Murata Manufacturing Co6981.T , TDK Corp6762.T and AlpsAlpine 6770.T advanced 3.0%, 2.5% and 2.6%, in that order.

Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp9984.T jumped 4.2%after Fox Business reported U.S. regulators have signalled thatthey are about to give green light to the postponed $26 billionmerger between T-Mobile US IncTMUS.O and Sprint CorpS.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N37W

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.8% to 1.568.58.

Japan's April-June quarter corporate earnings season willget underway later this week. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645; ReutersMessaging: tomo.uetake.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar