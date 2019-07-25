Quantcast

Tokyo July core CPI rises 0.9% yr/yr

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.9% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.8% annual rise.

