Tokyo July core CPI rises 0.9% yr/yr

Reuters
TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.9% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.8% annual rise.
