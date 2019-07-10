Tokyo and Seoul can ill afford a standoff

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A standoff between Tokyo and Seoul points to mutually assured damage. President Moon Jae-in could take aim at Japanese machinery, equipment and goods as payback for export curbs targeting South Korea's vital chip industry. That casts a shadow over $85 billion of bilateral trade at a time when both economies are already under significant pressure.

Moon's options to take revenge are limited. Domestic companies, including the $255 billionSamsung Electronics , rely heavily on Japanese gear, materials and chemicals and they export back much less. The imbalance has resulted in South Korea's persistent trade deficit with Japan, topping $24 billion last year. So any measures risk hurting the local chip and tech sectors, but also the ire of the World Trade Organization.

Even so, Seoul is determined. Speaking to executives from the country's top 30 conglomerates on Wednesday, Moon pledged to increase spending to help firms source parts and materials domestically. Details are scarce but, over the long term, suppliers could lose market share if companies like Samsung, the world's top chips and handset maker, buy elsewhere: Japanese exporters shipped $24 billion worth of capital equipment to South Korea in 2018, customs data show.

Any escalation will pile on the pressure, however. Both economies are grappling with slowing global demand and the U.S.-China trade war. In July, South Korea slashed its export projections for the year, from growth of 3.1% to a 5% decline. Earlier this week, Japan reported a worse-than-expected drop in core machinery orders, an indicator of capital spending in the next six to nine months. Rushing into a second trade war looks reckless.

- South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on July 10 that the government will sharply increase spending to help local companies reduce their reliance on Japanese suppliers.

- A day earlier, Japan's Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko raised the possibility of more measures against South Korea on top of its July 4 move to tighten restrictions on exports of three materials used in smartphone displays and chips.

- The pair, locked in a dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two, plan to hold talks on July 12, Reuters reported.

- Bilateral trade between South Korea and Japan topped $85 billion in 2018, official data show.