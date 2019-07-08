Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Tobacco stocks help FTSE 100 counter easing Fed rate cut bets



* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

* Imperial Brands up on dividend plans, share buyback

* BAT biggest support to main index

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

July 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Mondayas tobacco stocks jumped on Imperial Brands' buyback anddividend revision plans, but gains were capped by dampened hopesof a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank.

UK blue-chip index .FTSE rose 0.1% by 0800 GMT afteropening lower in choppy trading, while the FTSE 250 mid-capindex .FTMC also reversed early losses.

Imperial BrandsIMB.L added 2.8% and sat at the top of themain UK index, after the tobacco company announced plans for a200-million-pound buyback and said it would revise its dividendpolicy. Rival British American TobaccoBATS.L rose 1.7%,providing the biggest boost to the index. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2491EI

Miners .FTMNX1770 added to the broader gains as theysnapped a three-day losing streak. The mining index had slippedlast week after China's top steel mills formed a group to probea record surge in ore prices.

The overall mood, however, was subdued following sharpdeclines in Asian markets as strong U.S. jobs data last weekput off bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would give in tocalls for aggressive policy easing.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said there was still astrong conviction in the market that the Fed would cut ratesthis month, but warned that it was unlikely to happen.

"The market has got this wrong - but the Fed now has a toughjob as to not cut would act like a de facto tightening," Wilsonsaid.

British Airways owner International Consolidated AirlinesGroup ICAG.L lost 1.3% after it said the InformationCommissioner's Office (ICO) could impose a penalty of 183.4million pounds ($229.5 million) for the theft of customer datafrom the airline's website last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2491EF

Asset manager SchrodersSDR.L was the biggest FTSE 100loser with a near 2% drop after brokerage Jefferies cut itsrating on the stock.

Money manager Neil Woodford's listed trust, Woodford PatientCapital TrustWPCT.L , inched close its record low with a 5%fall, after the Sunday Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/new-blow-to-neil-woodford-as-benevolentais-value-slides-2l3jdvpkt that tech firm Benevolent AI, one of the stockpicker's biggestholdings, was preparing to slash its valuation. ($1 = 0.7990 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

