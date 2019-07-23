TMP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.04, changing hands as low as $77.75 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $69.0243 per share, with $91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.27.
