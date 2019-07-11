T-Mobile-Sprint talks slow over Dish ownership

Reuters





July 11 (Reuters) - Negotiations to complete the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are dragging on as the parties haggle over ownership restrictions and other conditions for Dish Network Corp once it gets assets from the wireless companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Discussions are continuing, and all sides remain optimistic they can find common ground on the ownership question and other issues to complete T-Mobile's acquisition of smaller rival, the newspaper report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Due to the delay in talks, T-Mobile and Sprint are planning to extend their merger agreement past its July 29 deadline, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. It would be the second time for the companies to postpone the deadline.

The companies did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments.