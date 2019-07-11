Quantcast

T-Mobile-Sprint talks slow over Dish ownership

By Reuters

Reuters


July 11 (Reuters) - Negotiations to complete the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are dragging on as the parties haggle over ownership restrictions and other conditions for Dish Network Corp once it gets assets from the wireless companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Discussions are continuing, and all sides remain optimistic they can find common ground on the ownership question and other issues to complete T-Mobile's acquisition of smaller rival, the newspaper report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Due to the delay in talks, T-Mobile and Sprint are planning to extend their merger agreement past its July 29 deadline, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. It would be the second time for the companies to postpone the deadline.

The companies did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar