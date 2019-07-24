Quantcast

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom schedules meeting as Sprint deal nears approval

By Reuters

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has scheduled a meeting of senior management on Wednesday as it expects U.S. regulators to approve the proposed merger of its T-Mobile US with rival Sprint , according to business daily Handelsblatt.

A meeting to inform Deutsche Telekom's supervisory board regarding U.S. strategy has been scheduled for 1015 CET, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed sources.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) were expected to give their nod after months of negotiations on the deal, Handelsblatt said.

The DoJ told T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp earlier this month to wrap up the deal by the end of this week to sell assets that are to be divested as a condition for their tie-up.





