Quantcast

T-Mobile beats estimates for phone subscribers

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, boosted by the U.S. mobile carrier's competitive wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals.

The third-largest U.S. mobile carrier said it added a net 710,000 phone subscribers in the three months ended June 30, compared with 686,000 additions a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting 643,000 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

T-Mobile US is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint Corp as it strives for more scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc .

The company's net income rose to $939 million, or $1.09 per share, in the quarter, from $782 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 97 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose nearly 4% to $10.98 billion, falling short of estimates of $11.13 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar