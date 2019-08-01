TKR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.94, changing hands as low as $42.93 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.9756 per share, with $52.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.28.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »