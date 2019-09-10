Quantcast

TKR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.98, changing hands as high as $44.14 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Timken Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.9756 per share, with $52.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.11.

