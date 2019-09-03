TKC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (Symbol: TKC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.71, changing hands as high as $5.76 per share. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TKC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.93 per share, with $7.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.76.
