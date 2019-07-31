TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $54.56, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.09% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 4.17% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 6.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.89 billion, up 6.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $41.33 billion, which would represent changes of +24.64% and +6.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.92, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.