Quantcast

TJX same-store sales miss estimates as competition stiffens

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 20 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc's same-store sales fell short of estimates for the first time in more than a year in the second quarter, as the off-price retailer faced intense competition from online and other retailers.

Shares of the company, which reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast, slipped 3.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Off-price stores have seen an uptick in competition with more traditional retailers such as Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc also using off-price strategy to boost sales.

The efforts, however, didn't help and the company posted its slowest same-store sales growth in six quarters with a 2% rise. Analysts on average had expected a increase of 2.95%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales at Marmaxx, the biggest company unit that houses T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, rose just 2%, below average estimate of a 3.21% rise.

Net sales rose 4.8% to $9.78 billion.

Net income rose to $759 million, or 62 cents per share in the quarter ended August 3, from $739.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 62 cents per share on sales of $9.90 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , US Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: JWN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar