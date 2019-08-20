TJX same-store sales miss estimates as competition stiffens

Reuters





Aug 20 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc's same-store sales fell short of estimates for the first time in more than a year in the second quarter, as the off-price retailer faced intense competition from online and other retailers.

Shares of the company, which reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast, slipped 3.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Off-price stores have seen an uptick in competition with more traditional retailers such as Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc also using off-price strategy to boost sales.

The efforts, however, didn't help and the company posted its slowest same-store sales growth in six quarters with a 2% rise. Analysts on average had expected a increase of 2.95%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales at Marmaxx, the biggest company unit that houses T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, rose just 2%, below average estimate of a 3.21% rise.

Net sales rose 4.8% to $9.78 billion.

Net income rose to $759 million, or 62 cents per share in the quarter ended August 3, from $739.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 62 cents per share on sales of $9.90 billion.