TJX posts rare same-store sales miss as competition stiffens

Aug 20 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc forecast third-quarter profit below expectations and reported quarterly same-store sales that missed estimates for the first time in more than a year, as the discount store operator faces intense competition from online and other retailers.

Shares of the company fell 4% to $49.41 in early trading.

With traditional retailers such as Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc stepping into the territory of discount retailers, off-price stores like TJX and Burlington Stores are struggling to boost sales.

While the efforts helped the company report positive traffic, it posted its slowest same-store sales growth in six quarters, rising only 2% in the quarter ended August 3. Analysts on average had expected a increase of 2.95%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail, noted that above average levels of discounting across many apparel retailers was a serious threat to TJX this quarter.

"This gave those shoppers looking for bargains more choice and more reason to shop around, something that had a tangible impact on both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls," Saunders said.

Same-store sales at Marmaxx, the biggest company unit that houses T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, rose just 2%, while that at HomeGoods, its second biggest, was flat in the quarter, both segments missing analysts' expectations.

TJX expects third-quarter profit in the range of 63 cents to 65 cents per share, below analysts' expectation of 68 cents.

The result follows a weak quarterly report from retailers Macy's and J.C. Penney Co Inc with Macy's cutting its annual profit forecast and J.C. Penney reporting a slump in sales.

TXJ's net sales rose 4.8% to $9.78 billion in the second quarter.

Net income rose to $759 million, or 62 cents per share, from $739.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 62 cents per share on sales of $9.90 billion.