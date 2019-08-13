TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -41.03% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.9, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TJX was $51.9, representing a -9.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.15 and a 25.09% increase over the 52 week low of $41.49.

TJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) and Gap, Inc. ( GPS ). TJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports TJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 24.57%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TJX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TJX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TJX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary ( XLY )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEDI )

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF ( JHMC )

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF ( FDIS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 3.72% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of TJX at 4.56%.