TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

TiVo Corporation ( TIVO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TIVO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -55.56% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.53, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TIVO was $7.53, representing a -46.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.08 and a 13.92% increase over the 52 week low of $6.61.

TIVO is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories ( DLB ) and InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC ). TIVO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports TIVO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TIVO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.