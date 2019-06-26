Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Titan International, Inc. ( TWI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that TWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.67, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWI was $4.67, representing a -58.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.27 and a 22.25% increase over the 52 week low of $3.82.

TWI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and ArcelorMittal ( MT ). TWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports TWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 37.04%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.