Timken Company (TKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Timken Company ( TKR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.93, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TKR was $39.93, representing a -23.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.45 and a 17.53% increase over the 52 week low of $33.98.

TKR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). TKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.07. Zacks Investment Research reports TKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.59%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.