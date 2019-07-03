Time to look beyond Europe for next IMF boss

Reuters





By Swaha Pattanaik

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cosy understandings have a finite shelf life. That's particularly true of the seven-decade tradition of having a European run the International Monetary Fund while an American takes the helm of the World Bank. The impending departure of IMF boss Christine Lagarde, who has been nominated to replace Mario Draghi as the head of the European Central Bank, is an ideal time to ditch this outdated convention.

Worse still, the spirit of cooperation has given way to a more self-interested approach to trade and economic policy. U.S. President Donald Trump's use of tariffs - or the threat of them - has undermined the World Trade Organization. Though the IMF has so far navigated these tensions, its survival is far from guaranteed.

In theory, the process of choosing the IMF boss has become more transparent and competitive. In 2011 Lagarde faced a challenge from Agustin Carstens, then Mexico's central bank governor. Even so, all the institution's managing directors have been European. A French national has held the post for 44 out of 73 years.

Giving up the European prerogative would open the door to candidates like Mark Carney, the Canadian who steps down as governor of the Bank of England early in 2020. Former Indian central bank boss Raghuram Rajan - previously the IMF's chief economist - has clearly articulated the case for national central banks to better coordinate their policies. Zhou Xiaochuan, the well-regarded former head of the People's Bank of China, could be another contender.

European governments may balk at giving up the IMF job after recently waving through Trump's nominee for the World Bank, David Malpass. But ending anachronistic carve-ups would be the best way for the old powers to ensure rising ones see the value of multilateral economic cooperation, rather than going their own way.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The International Monetary Fund faces an early and unanticipated search for a new leader after its managing director, Christine Lagarde, was nominated as European Central Bank President on July 2.

- Lagarde said on July 2 she would temporarily relinquish her responsibilities as managing director during the nomination period. The IMF board on the same day named IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton as the fund's acting chief and expressed its "full confidence" in the American economist.

- Lagarde's second five-year term as IMF managing director had been scheduled to run until July 2021.

