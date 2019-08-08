Quantcast

Time to Load Up on Gold

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(New York)

Societe Generale, famed European investment bank, has just told investors they should load up on gold. Gold is seeing several value drivers at the moment. These include the economic cycle and fears over the trade war, a lack of other safe haven assets, and importantly (and much less known), central bank purchases. Global central banks (like China's) are trying to diverse away from the Dollar, and gold is an attractive way for them to do so.

FINSUM : There are a lot of tailwinds for the yellow metal right now. The Fed is less dovish than most expected and there does not seem to be much risk of a huge risk-on shift that would leave gold forgotten.

