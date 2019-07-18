Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $43.41, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.68% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 35.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.23 million, up 313.06% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $181.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56.14% and +320.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

