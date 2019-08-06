Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $42.53, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.95% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 13, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect TLRY to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.23 million, up 313.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $181.17 million, which would represent changes of -61.4% and +320.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% lower within the past month. TLRY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.