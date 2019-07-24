Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $42.98, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, TLRY is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.23 million, up 313.06% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $181.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.4% and +320.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.31% lower. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.