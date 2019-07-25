Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. ( TTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that TTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.91, the dividend yield is 6.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTS was $2.91, representing a -66.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.70 and a 1.39% increase over the 52 week low of $2.87.

TTS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). TTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports TTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -23.33%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.