Tighter rules hammer IG Group's annual profit

By Reuters

Reuters


July 23 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group Holdings on Tuesday reported a slump of almost a third in its earnings for the year, hurt by Europe's clampdown on the provision of access to high-stakes financial betting to amateur traders.

The mid-cap company, which allows individuals and other non-institutional retail investors to bet on stock, currency and oil market moves, said pretax profit plummeted 31% to 194.3 million pounds for the 12 months ended May 31.

