Quantcast

Tiffany beats profit estimates on lower marketing spend

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as the luxury retailer cut marketing spending, sending its shares up nearly 3% in trading before the bell.

The company also stuck to its full-year sales forecast, despite a fall in tourist spending dragging on sales and the protests in Hong Kong causing disruptions to its business in the city.

A protracted U.S-China trade war, stronger dollar and a stricter U.S. visa approval process have all led to a near 3% fall in Chinese citizens arriving in the United States this year, pressuring American retailers that are increasingly reliant on the high-spending tourists.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's expenses fell 5% in the quarter.

Tiffany maintained its annual sales forecast of a low-single-digit percentage rise.

The company's quarterly same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 1.3% decrease.

Net sales fell to $1.05 billion from $1.08 billion, missing Wall Street estimates of $1.06 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: TIF


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar