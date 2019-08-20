Tibet Financial Leasing privately places US$27m bond

Shutterstock photo





HONG KONG, Aug 21 (IFR) - Tibet Financial Leasing, rated Ba2 by Moody's, yesterday priced a tiny US$27m debut bond issue through a private placement, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The three-year Reg S senior unsecured bonds were priced at par to yield 7.8%.

The deal was far smaller than the up to US$300m size indicated in an update sent to investors on August 8.

Tibet Financial Leasing on August 1 announced a plan to issue US dollar bonds and hired seven banks as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. It held roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong earlier this month.

China Securities International and BNP Paribas were joint global coordinators as well as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with Haitong International and China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch.

Tensant Securities, Tellimer and Soochow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia) were listed in the mandate but were not involved in the private placement.

Established in May 2015, Tibet Financial Leasing is 48.5%-owned by Tunghsu Group and 29.3%-owned by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region via the Tibet Autonomous Region Investment Co, Bank of Tibet, and Tibet Autonomous Region State-owned Assets Management Co, according to Moody's.