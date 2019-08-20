Quantcast

Tibet Financial Leasing privately places US$27m bond

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


HONG KONG, Aug 21 (IFR) - Tibet Financial Leasing, rated Ba2 by Moody's, yesterday priced a tiny US$27m debut bond issue through a private placement, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The three-year Reg S senior unsecured bonds were priced at par to yield 7.8%.

The deal was far smaller than the up to US$300m size indicated in an update sent to investors on August 8.

Tibet Financial Leasing on August 1 announced a plan to issue US dollar bonds and hired seven banks as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. It held roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong earlier this month.

China Securities International and BNP Paribas were joint global coordinators as well as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with Haitong International and China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch.

Tensant Securities, Tellimer and Soochow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia) were listed in the mandate but were not involved in the private placement.

Established in May 2015, Tibet Financial Leasing is 48.5%-owned by Tunghsu Group and 29.3%-owned by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region via the Tibet Autonomous Region Investment Co, Bank of Tibet, and Tibet Autonomous Region State-owned Assets Management Co, according to Moody's.





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar