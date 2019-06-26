Quantcast

Thyssenkrupp sticks to elevator listing plan amid bid talk

By Reuters

Reuters


DUESSELDORF, June 26 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is sticking to plans to list a minority stake in its elevator unit, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday, amid renewed speculation that Finland'sKone could bid for the division.

"We want to list a minority on the stock exchange," Guido Kerkhoff said during an event at the University of Duesseldorf.

Asked whether he would also consider a sale of the unit, valued at about 14 billion euros ($16 billion), Kerkhoff said: "There is nothing new to report."

"I don't see this trend changing at the moment," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

