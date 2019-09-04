Reuters

Thyssenkrupp starts structured M&A process for elevator unit



FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has started a structured process to look for potential buyers of its elevator unit, it said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

Sources had told Reuters last week that Thyssenkrupp had launched a formal auction process in addition to plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

"We have clearly stated that, in addition to preparing for the IPO, we are also examining expressions of interest from potentially interested parties," a spokesman for the group said in e-mailed comments.

Potentially interested parties include private equity groups KKR , CVC , EQT, Advent and Apollo as well as rivals Kone , Schindler UTC's Otis and Hitachi , sources have told Reuters.

German business paper Handelsblatt had earlier reported that Thyssenkrupp had scrapped plans for a listing of Elevator Technology in favour of a sale, not citing where it obtained the information.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)