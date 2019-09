Reuters





BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has started a structured process to look for potential buyers of its elevators unit, it said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

"We have clearly stated that, in addition to preparing for the IPO, we are also examining expressions of interest from potentially interested parties," a spokesman for the group said in e-mailed comments.

Sources had told Reuters last week that Thyssenkrupp had launched a formal auction process in addition to plans for an initial public offering.