Thyssenkrupp files complaint over Brussels' veto against Tata JV

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it is filing a complaint with Europe's general court to dispute an antitrust decision to block a planned joint venture with Tata Steel .

The complaint, seen as a symbolic move, comes after the European Commission on June 11 vetoed the plans, which would have created Europe's second-biggest steelmaker, fearing it would overly hurt competition.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it is filing a complaint with Europe's general court to dispute an antitrust decision to block a planned joint venture with Tata Steel .

The complaint, seen as a symbolic move, comes after the European Commission on June 11 vetoed the plans, which would have created Europe's second-biggest steelmaker, fearing it would overly hurt competition.