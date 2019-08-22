Quantcast

Thyssenkrupp files complaint over Brussels' veto against Tata JV

By Reuters

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it is filing a complaint with Europe's general court to dispute an antitrust decision to block a planned joint venture with Tata Steel .

The complaint, seen as a symbolic move, comes after the European Commission on June 11 vetoed the plans, which would have created Europe's second-biggest steelmaker, fearing it would overly hurt competition.

