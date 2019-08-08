Quantcast

Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff under pressure after 4th profit warning

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Submarines-to-elevators group Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday slashed its full-year outlook, making it the fourth profit warning under current boss Guido Kerkhoff, who faces mounting pressure over the group's weak performance.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are now expected to decline to about 0.8 billion euros ($897 million) this year, down from a previous outlook for 1.1-1.2 billion, the group said, citing weakness at two of its core markets: automotive and steel.

The move heaps further pressure on Kerkhoff, whose credibility has already suffered from a botched attempt to merge Thyssenkrupp's steel business with Tata Steel's European unit and a failed plan to spin off the group's capital goods units.

Kerkhoff said that a planned initial public offering (IPO) of the group's prized elevator unit -- whose operating margin improved to 11.7% in the third quarter -- was on track and would be carried out in the 2019/20 fiscal year starting in October.

"We are preparing the IPO for Elevator but are also examining the expressions of interest made by potential interested parties. This also applies to the other businesses," Kerkhoff said.

